Hill granted extension of bail, trial set for November

Fitness trainer and gym founder Johnathan Hill. [Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

Fitness trainer and gym founder Johnathan Hill has been granted an extension of bail as he faces a charge of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The 34-year-old appeared before Suva Magistrate Sufia Hamza at the Suva Magistrates Court this morning, where his bail was extended.

The matter has been adjourned to the 2nd of September for mention.

Hill’s trial has been scheduled for the 2nd and 3rd of November 2026.