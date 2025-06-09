Retail sector warns of economic strain

[Photo: File]

Retailers in Suva are warning that rising freight costs, inflation and weaker consumer spending are placing increasing pressure on businesses and households across Fiji.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says many retailers are experiencing slower business activity as operating costs continue to rise.

He says global events, including ongoing overseas conflicts and higher fuel prices, have driven up shipping, trucking and courier costs, making imported goods significantly

more expensive.

Patel says the cost of bringing goods into Fiji has increased sharply, with container freight charges almost doubling in recent years.

Retailers make their own plans. everyone has their own plans. How will they work out? Some businesses want to reduce their profits and want to increase their volume. Everyone

has their own ways of doing business. We are thinking about how we can spend the next two to three months efficiently.”

He says businesses are trying to absorb some of the increases, but higher costs are making it difficult to keep prices down.

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Patel says consumers are already facing higher living expenses, and retailers are concerned that spending power could weaken further if economic pressures continue.

Patel says retailers are now focusing on cost management and careful planning over the next few months as they navigate a challenging economic environment.