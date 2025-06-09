State closes Nadi doctor murder case

[Photo: RIYA BHAGWAN]

After calling 27 witnesses and tendering 15 exhibits, the State has argued that the death of Nadi-based doctor Dr. Isireli Biumaitotoya was a “gruesome murder” and not an act of self-defence.

State prosecutor John Rabuku told the High Court that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that accused Peceli Rokoravolo murdered Dr. Biumaitotoya, who was widely known on social media as Leighley Leli Darling, between August 31 and September 1 last year.

Rabuku described the killing as “merciless” and “rageful”, submitting that the nature, location and force of the injuries demonstrated the accused’s intention to kill.

The court heard that Dr. Biumaitotoya sustained more than 30 injuries, including major and minor wounds to the head, face, shoulders, hands and back.

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Rabuku also referred to the evidence of Fiji Police Force forensic pathologist Dr Pranil Kumar, who testified that one blow to the back of the victim’s head was so forceful that it caused severe damage to his brain.

The prosecutor further highlighted Dr. Kumar’s evidence that the injuries were consistent with an emotionally driven attack, often seen in cases involving intimate partners.

Rabuku submitted that after allegedly killing Dr. Biumaitotoya, Rokoravolo drove to Nausori while picking up and dropping off passengers before returning to Nadi, parking the victim’s vehicle at his home, leaving the keys inside and travelling back to Nausori.

He argued that the accused’s actions demonstrated a lack of remorse.

Rabuku also told the court that during his caution interview, Rokoravolo stated that he “did not expect the police at all to arrest him.”

The State submitted that the photographs, forensic evidence, witness testimony and caution interview established that Rokoravolo intentionally killed Dr. Biumaitotoya.

The defence has been granted seven days to file its closing submissions after Legal Aid lawyer Losana Taukei was absent due to sick leave.

The matter has been adjourned for judgment on August 18.