New radiotherapy centre planned

Cancer patients are set to benefit from the country’s first radiotherapy centre, with the Government allocating $41 million in the 2026–2027 Budget to build the long-awaited facility.

The investment is expected to improve access to life-saving treatment and reduce the need for patients to travel overseas for radiotherapy.

The World Health Organization estimates that around 400,000 children and adolescents develop cancer each year, underscoring the need for timely diagnosis and access to specialised treatment.

Parents in Wows Kids Foundation Alumita Seru say the Government’s investment is a major step forward for families facing the costs of travel, accommodation and medical care.

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“Whether it be taxi fare assistance from our homes to the hospital and back, medication assistance, medications that are not available in our hospital, or also stepping in to purchase them in ensuring that our children do not miss out on treatments.”

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says this investment in Fiji’s cancer care services is expected to strengthen the country’s healthcare system

Cancer Awareness Month will be observed this month to encourage early detection, which can save lives.