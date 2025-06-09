Children caught in online adult disputes

[Photo: FILE]

Parents are being urged to keep children out of adult disputes online, as concerns grow over the impact of personal conflicts being shared on social media.

The Minister for Children says posting images and videos of children to provoke or gain attention from partners is unacceptable and can affect a child’s wellbeing.

Minister for Children Sashi Kiran says parents must act responsibly and use the proper channels to resolve personal disputes instead of involving children on social media.

Kiran says while such actions are concerning, taking legal action against parents remains difficult under the current laws.

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“That’s hard, but we can provide them counselling and mental support. Many of the parents are also in a bad mental state, and you really can’t take legal action against them, but we hope that common sense prevails and these parents get support and counselling.”

She is encouraging families facing challenges to seek support from qualified professionals who can help resolve disputes in the best interests of children.

Meanwhile, the Government is continuing work on strengthening legislation to better protect children from online harm and abuse as digital safety concerns continue to grow.