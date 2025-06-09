Sea cucumber harvest extended until January

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Fisheries has extended the lifting of the ban on the harvest and trade of sea cucumbers, allowing licensed operators to continue harvesting and processing until 31 January 2027.

The extension, under the Offshore Fisheries Management Regulations 2014, took effect from 1 August 2026 and applies to permitted sea cucumber species.

The Ministry says protected species listed under CITES Appendix II remain off-limits, including Black teatfish, White teatfish, Golden sandfish, Amber fish, Sandfish and Prickly redfish.

Only licensed operators are allowed to harvest, land, sell or possess sea cucumbers, while harvesting is restricted to free diving and gleaning. The use of underwater breathing apparatus and hookah diving remains prohibited.

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All catches must be landed at designated sites, with approved exporters given six months to purchase, process and export products through HACCP-certified facilities.

The Ministry is warning that anyone who breaches the conditions or deals in banned or undersized species will face penalties.