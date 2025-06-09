New plan to fix roads, water and island services

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Government agencies are improving coordination to speed up infrastructure projects and strengthen essential services for rural and maritime communities.

The Office of the Divisional Commissioner, Eastern, and the Office of the Divisional Engineer, Central/Eastern, have begun discussions for the 2026–2027 financial year.

The focus areas include rural roads, water supply projects, alternative energy solutions, government quarters maintenance, and small-ship docking facilities.

Divisional Commissioner Eastern Vitale Varo states stronger collaboration will help agencies use resources better and deliver improved outcomes for communities in Lau, Lomaiviti, Kadavu and Rotuma.

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Divisional Engineer Central/Eastern Nacanieli Baleirara says better planning, monitoring and evaluation will ensure projects are completed effectively.

The two offices say the partnership will help improve government service delivery across the Eastern Division, especially in remote communities.