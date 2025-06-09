Man arrested following joint raid in Lautoka

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for a case of alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs following a joint raid in Lautoka.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Kasiano Vusonilawe, says the raid was conducted by the Joint Task Force comprising officers from the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces at the suspect’s home yesterday afternoon.

A K-9 was deployed at the suspect’s residence, whereby plastics containing crystals and smoking apparatuses were seized.

ACP Vusonilawe says analysis conducted on the seized substances has confirmed them to be methamphetamine.

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The suspect remains in custody.

ACP Vusonilawe is urging members of the public to share information on drug-related activities through the 1681 toll-free number.