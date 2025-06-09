[Source: Reuters]

At least five people ​were killed and 41 were ‌still missing on Sunday after a ferry caught fire off ​Indonesia’s Madura island, the ​country’s search and rescue agency ⁠said in a statement.

The ferry was carrying ​271 passengers and crew members, 225 of whom have been rescued, ​agency data showed on ​Sunday afternoon.

A search and rescue operation was ‌still ⁠ongoing, it added.

The ferry was heading from Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar ​city ​in South ⁠Sulawesi.

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It was unclear how the ferry caught ​fire, but the incident ​occurred ⁠on Sunday morning, the statement said.

Madura island is located ⁠off ​the northeastern coast ​of Java.