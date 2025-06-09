Chefs call for greater recognition of farmers

The tourism industry is being encouraged to put local farmers in the spotlight by acknowledging the people behind the food served to visitors and guests.

Hospitality consultant and author Colin Chung says recognising farmers on restaurant menus can strengthen the connection between agriculture and tourism while giving local producers the credit they deserve.

Colin Chung says Fiji’s hospitality industry has made progress in using more locally grown produce, but believes greater recognition of farmers will further strengthen the relationship between tourism and agriculture.

“The restaurants that do the best have menus that say where the food comes from. It’s not only about using the food, but giving credit to the farmer that grew it. I want to know where this comes from.”

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He says identifying the source of ingredients reflects a growing global movement where consumers want to understand the story behind their food and support local producers.

Pearl Resort Executive Chef Mohammed Shafir says the resort is continuing to increase its use of local products as it develops new menus.

“The more we use our local products, the more we promote them. It helps the farming community out there. Everyone gets involved, and this is the platform where we put things on the plate, it goes out to the guests, and then it spreads from there.”

Shafir says stronger demand for local produce can encourage more farmers to expand production while helping the tourism sector reduce its reliance on imported products.

He says that at the moment they have only one farm but in the next five years, they might have another few and they anticipate local farmers will come up with ideas.

He looks forward to using as much local product as they can and put it on their plates or menus.

Chung says stronger partnerships between hotels, restaurants and farmers will not only support rural communities but also allow visitors to experience a more authentic taste of Fiji.