Nabala Secodary School U16 is one of four North teams in Raluve quarterfinals.[Nabala Old Scholars/Facebook]

The Northern Zone has five teams competing in Saturday’s Vodafone Deans and Weetbix Raluve quarterfinals.

Four of these teams are in the Raluve quarterfinals, underscoring a dominant regional performance.

Meanwhile, one team remains in contention within the Deans competition which is Navatu Secondary School, maintaining hopes of making a significant impact.

Bua Central College Under-18 is going to play Lomary Secondary School at the HFC Stadium in the Raluve quarterfinals.

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Nabala Secondary School U16 is also going to play in Suva as they’re scheduled to meet Nasinu Secondary School at Buckhurst 2.

At Ganilau Park in Savusavu, Bucalevu Secondary School U16 hosts St Vincent College while St Bedes tackle ACS U18 in the quarterfinal.

Navatu Secondary School U19 is the lone North team competing in the Deans quarterfinals.

They’ll play Suva Grammar School in the feature match at 11:30am.

Fans can watch the quarterfinals from either Suva or Tavua live on Viti+ for $55FJD.