Lack of facilities fueling Navatu's rise

Navatu Secondary School under-19 side training at Navakaka ground yesterday.

A shortage of basic sporting facilities has not stopped Navatu Secondary School from becoming one of the success stories of this year’s Vodafone Deans competition.

The Vanua Levu school has secured a place in the Under-19 national quarter-finals despite not having its own playing field or gymnasium, with players travelling daily to nearby Navakaka for training sessions.

Head of School Kiniviliame Nacika says the challenges have only strengthened the players’ determination.

“They wait for the bus here in school, then they go by the bus to Navakaka for their training in the afternoon.”

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Nacika believes the lack of resources has motivated the team to work even harder as it prepares for a quarter-final showdown against Suva Grammar School.

“Without a ground and all those essentials like a gym, it’s driving them to play to another level.”

However, he credits much of the school’s success to the support of parents and the wider Navatu community.

“The backing from the parents and the Vanua, I think that’s the main thing, especially for a Vanua school and community school like Navatu Secondary.”

Despite the limitations, efforts are underway to improve the school’s sporting infrastructure.

Nacika says discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and the Prime Minister’s Office to assist with future facility developments.

Navatu will host Suva Grammar School in Vanualevu this Saturday.