Ariana Grande to step away from public eye, People reports''

[Source: Reuters]
Ariana Grande will step away from the public eye after her current tour ends next month, People magazine reported, citing a representative who said the U.S. pop star’s “public-facing work” had subjected her to “endless, ongoing public scrutiny”.
Grande has also withdrawn from a planned revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George”, which is due to open at London’s Barbican Centre in summer 2027.
In a statement published on its website, the arts centre said Grande had decided to step back from the production, which is also set to star her “Wicked” co-star Jonathan Bailey.
“We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support,” the statement read.
Reuters has contacted Grande’s representatives for comment.
The reported decision follows years of public speculation about Grande’s appearance and health, scrutiny that intensified after the July 31 release of her “Petal” music video, which accompanied the launch of the album of the same name.