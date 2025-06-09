Ariana Grande to step away from public eye, People reports''

[Source: Reuters]

Ariana Grande will step away from the public eye after her current tour ends next month, People magazine ​reported, citing a representative who said the U.S. pop star’s “public-facing ‌work” had subjected her to “endless, ongoing public scrutiny”.

Grande has also withdrawn from a planned revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George”, which ​is due to open at London’s Barbican Centre in ​summer 2027.

In a statement published on its website, the ⁠arts centre said Grande had decided to step back from ​the production, which is also set to star her “Wicked” co-star Jonathan ​Bailey.

“We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support,” the statement read.

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Reuters has contacted Grande’s ​representatives for comment.

The reported decision follows years of public speculation ​about Grande’s appearance and health, scrutiny that intensified after the July 31 release ‌of ⁠her “Petal” music video, which accompanied the launch of the album of the same name.