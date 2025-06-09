Kamikamica to be reinstated says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica will be reinstated to his portfolio.

Kamikamica stepped down from his position after he was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of perjury and one count of giving false information to a public servant.

Rabuka confirmed the reinstatement to FBC News after Kamikamica was acqquitted by the Suva Magistrates Court of all charges this afternoon.

Magistrate Charles Ratakele while aqquitting Manoa Kamikamica stated that the no case to answer application filed on behalf of the accused has been upheld.

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