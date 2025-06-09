Togiatama joins Newcastle Red Bulls on one-year deal

[Photo: FILE]

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and FIJI Water Flying Fijians hooker Zuriel Togiatama has signed a one-year deal with Gallagher PREM side Newcastle Red Bulls.

The 27-year-old becomes the club’s 23rd signing and joins from Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, where he made 50 appearances.

Togiatama has 14 caps for the Flying Fijians and will add experience and physicality to Newcastle’s forward pack.

He previously played alongside Red Bulls back-rower Hoskins Sotutu at Counties Manukau in New Zealand.

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Newcastle head coach Dan McFarland says Togiatama is a powerful front-rower who will bring quality and depth to the squad.

Togiatama’s arrival also comes as fellow summer signing George Turner faces a spell on the sidelines with an Achilles injury.