Lelean reset for Deans quarterfinals

The 2026 Vodafone Deans Under-18 favorites, unbeaten Lelean Memorial School, are tackling each game as it comes.

Despite being touted as the best team in the competition, the Davuilevu team isn’t letting that get into their head.

This weekend, Lelean and Ratu Kadavulevu School will shoulder the Eastern Zone hopes after Queen Victoria School and Saint Johns College fell in the eliminations last weekend.¤

LMS manager, Ilisapeci Bainivalu, says the road will be tougher from here onwards.

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She adds no team should be taken lightly.

‘I think it will be a tougher preparation again for them to level up again for the next game so we are looking forward, we are treating every game as our final’.

Marist Brothers High School exposed some areas on Saturday, something the Davuilevu coaching team will need to look at seriously.

Bainivalu says they need to improve on their scrums and lineouts.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby quarterfinals will be played in Suva, Tavua and Savusavu on Saturday.