Cross-registration closes for Deans, remains open for Raluve

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that the cross-registration window for the Vodafone Deans competition has closed, while schools competing in the Weet-Bix Raluve competition can still register guest players until after the quarter-final stage.

FRU Chief Operating Officer Talemo Waqa says Deans teams were only permitted to use the cross-registration system during the elimination rounds, with schools given the choice of either bringing in players from eliminated teams within their zone or retaining their original squads.

“Some schools chose to take the cross-registration, and some kept on to the school registration, which is fine. But the system allows both.”

However, Waqa clarified that the provision is no longer available for Deans teams.

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“They have stopped because it was only open for the elimination.”

The situation is different in the Raluve competition, where cross-registration remains open because there were no elimination rounds.

“Only Raluve, we have opened because they didn’t have elimination. So they are open until the quarter-final and after that, closed.”

Once the registration deadlines pass for both competitions, the only player movements that will be permitted will be within a school’s own teams.

This means players can still move between grades within the same school, but no additional players from outside schools can be registered once the respective deadlines have passed.

The Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve quarterfinals will be held this Saturday in Suva, Tavua, Vatukoula and Vanualevu.

Matches in Suva’ HFC Bank Stadium and in Tavua will be live on viti+ and vodaplay.