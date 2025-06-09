Tailevu Naitasiri rallies behind Rewa

[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri Football Association has pledged its full support to Rewa FC as the Delta Tigers prepare to fly Fiji’s flag at the OFC Men’s Champions League 2026.

Association president Sundeep Roy, along with the executive board, players, officials and supporters, has wished Rewa well ahead of its continental campaign, urging football fans across the country to unite behind Fiji’s sole representative.

Roy says domestic rivalries will be put aside as Rewa takes on the responsibility of representing the nation on the regional stage.

“When Rewa steps onto the field in the OFC Champions League, they will not only represent their district but the whole of Fiji.”

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He added that the association hopes the Delta Tigers can make the country proud against the best clubs in Oceania.

“We wish the players, coaching staff and management all the very best and hope they make the nation proud.”

Roy also called on supporters nationwide to get behind the team throughout the tournament.

Rewa will open its OFC Men’s Champions League campaign against Vanuatu’s Galaxy FC on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.