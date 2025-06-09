GCC eyes gender quotas in Parliament

Low female representation in Parliament has prompted the Great Council of Chiefs to push for constitutional reform.

GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula has backed Speaker of Parliament Filimoni Jitoko’s call for more women in Parliament.

Fiji, he states must create more opportunities for women to lead and help shape national decisions.

Ratu Viliame points out that women have long been central to the vanua, families and communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that contribution should also be reflected in Parliament and across the country’s leadership.

The GCC, he explained has already put forward this position in its submission to the Constitution Review Commission. The Council is seeking constitutional reforms to increase the number of women in Parliament and other key decision-making bodies.

Ratu Viliame says women hold only five of the 55 seats in Parliament, accounting for just 9.1 per cent of the House.

He says women are also missing from senior leadership roles in Provincial Councils, highlighting a wider gap across governance.

The low numbers, according to Ratu Viliame point to structural, institutional and cultural barriers that continue to limit women’s participation.

He says Fiji cannot reach its full potential while capable women remain underrepresented.

To address the imbalance, the GCC is proposing legislated gender quotas of between 30 and 40 per cent in a new Constitution.

It also wants the next local Ggvernment elections to provide more women with the chance to build leadership and governance experience.

Ratu Viliame states local government offers a practical pathway into national politics and it allows women to develop leadership skills, earn public trust and prepare for greater responsibilities.

He says the push for more women in leadership is about strengthening governance, not simply increasing numbers and broader representation will bring different perspectives, improve decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the country.

Ratu Viliame is urging political parties, government institutions, civil society groups and traditional leaders to help remove barriers that discourage women from contesting elections.