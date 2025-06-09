Police misconduct sparks calls for accountability

[Photo: FIILE]

Strict operational procedures are in place to prevent police officers from becoming involved in criminal activities, amid ongoing concerns over police misconduct.

This was highlighted by Criminal Investigations Department Director for Trafficking Naveen Sami during a recent dialogue.

Concerns over public confidence in the Fiji Police Force were raised, with some questioning whether officers investigating organised crime can remain free from criminal influence.

Francis, a former civil servant but a current University of the South Pacific student, says Fijians today have a difficult time trusting police officers for multiple reasons

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“The public have lost trust in the police force because we’ve seen in the report also that in drugs and trafficking, the public say that they don’t trust the Fiji Police Force even though I used to work there and my late father was a police inspector,” said Francis, a USP student and former civil servant.”

Responding to the concerns, Sami said officers are bound by strict standard operating procedures and standing orders when carrying out investigations.

“As soon as a police officer steps out of the SOPs or the standing orders, he breaches that and if it is a criminal case that officer will clearly be taken to task.”

Sami acknowledged that some officers have been implicated in drug-related and other criminal offences, but stressed that breaches are dealt with accordingly.

“But if you are working within the SOPs and the standing order that saves you from getting involved in these criminal activities, so for your answer the police officers are guided by the SOPs and the standing orders but if any of the officers are breaching he will be taken to task.”

Police records show that over the past five years, more than 90 officers have been charged with criminal offences, including drug-related crimes, corruption, and sexual offences. While those cases have raised concerns about public trust, police maintain that the vast majority of officers continue to serve professionally and within the law.