CWP Fiji launches women in parliament booklet

The publication documents the stories of pioneering women who broke barriers. [PHOTO:MOLLYN NAKABEA]

In commemoration of the legacy of women parliamentarians in Fiji, the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Fiji Group has launched a booklet celebrating the contributions of women parliamentarians from 1966 to 2026.

The publication documents the stories of pioneering women who broke barriers and helped shape Fiji’s democratic institutions.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament and CWP Fiji Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua says the launch of the booklet is a tribute to the courage and resilience of Fiji’s women parliamentarians.

She says documenting these stories is essential to preserving the experiences and achievements of former women MPs.

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“Each woman featured in this publication has contributed in her own unique way towards shaping legislation, influencing national policy, representing communities, and strengthening democratic governance in Fiji.”

Speaker of Parliament Filimoni Jitoko says the publication recognizes the determination and leadership of women who paved the way for others.

“We honor the women who stepped forward to lead, often at a time when leadership was not readily expected of them. They challenged conventions, broke barriers, overcame prejudices, and through their dedication, helped shape the Parliament and democracy in Fiji into what it is today.”

Jitoko says women’s participation in political leadership is not simply about numbers.

“It is about ensuring that the diverse experiences, perspectives, and talents of all our people are reflected in the decisions that shape our nation’s future.”

He adds that inclusive leadership leads to more informed decision-making, stronger institutions, and better outcomes for communities.