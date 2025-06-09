Government targets jobs for youths leaving care

[Photo: FILE]

The Government is moving to create employment and training pathways for young people leaving residential care, as part of efforts to help vulnerable youths become independent after turning 18.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says they are working with government agencies, the private sector and community organisations to develop opportunities.

The initiative was discussed during the Minister’s visit to St. Christopher’s Home and Dilkusha Home, where she met with careers and management to explore ways of strengthening support for children and vulnerable adults living in residential care.

Kiran says one of their key priorities is ensuring that young people do not leave residential homes without practical support and opportunities for the future.

Article continues after advertisement

She says regular engagement with residential homes will help the Ministry better understand the challenges faced by children and vulnerable adults.

Kiran says that they remain committed to improving the quality of care and creating better opportunities for vulnerable children and adults across Fiji.