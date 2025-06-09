FEO sees surge in updates

[Photo: FILE]

More than 50,000 Fijians have updated their voter identification cards in recent months, as the Fijian Elections Office works to ensure voter records remain accurate ahead of the next General Election.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says most of the updates involve changes to residential addresses, allowing voters to be assigned to the correct polling locations.

She says thousands of voters are taking steps to update their information, with more than 50,000 voter identification cards recently renewed or updated.

“We know very well for us Fijians, we like to move around, but in terms of moving around, we failed to update our status, and just between the 4th of May and the end of June, we were able to capture 61,723 that were able to update their voter card, in terms of updating their residential address.”

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Mataiciwa says the majority of changes concern residential addresses, indicating continued engagement with voter services.

She says keeping voter information accurate is important to ensure a smooth electoral process when the next General Election is called.

Electoral Commission Chair Justice Usaia Ratuvili says the focus at this stage remains on ensuring eligible voters are properly registered.

The Elections Office says more than 11,000 personnel remain on standby for deployment should a General Election be announced.

Polling stations across the country have also been prepared for Election Day operations.