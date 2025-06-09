Man charged with murder

[Photo: FILE]

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 77-year-old man.

The body was discovered inside a room at an apartment complex in Martintar, Nadi.

Police said the alleged murder was reported to the Nadi Police Station on 27th July 2026 after the elderly victim was found lying motionless in his room.

Following investigations, the suspect has been charged with one count of murder.

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He is expected to be produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

Police investigations into the matter have been completed, leading to the murder charge.

The case will now proceed before the court.