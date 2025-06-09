Father’s jail term suspended

[Photo: File]

A father who hit his young daughter with a cane knife has avoided jail after the High Court suspended his sentence.

Jiuta Luvu Vosavakadua was sentenced to two years, two months and 25 days imprisonment, suspended for three years.

He had pleaded guilty to causing grievous harm to his five-year-old daughter in June 2024.

The court heard the child suffered a cut injury to her back after being struck with the cane knife.

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Puisine judge Justice Usaia Ratuvili said Vosavakadua’s actions were serious because the child should have been safe in her father’s care.

The sentence was suspended after the court considered his guilty plea, remorse, cooperation with police and his family’s decision to reconcile with him.

The court also issued a final Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect the child, his wife and their other child.