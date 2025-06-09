Fiji’s strength is in standing together: Seruiratu

Opposition Leader and People First Party Leader Inia Seruiratu says Fiji’s greatest strength is its communities standing together.

Seruiratu says the party respects iTaukei ancestral stewardship, culture and traditions while giving equal respect to every community that calls Fiji home.

He says the contributions of Fijians of Indian descent, Rotumans, Chinese, Pacific Islanders and other communities are central to Fiji’s social, economic and cultural fabric.

Seruiratu says the party will reject hate speech, discrimination and divisive politics, with no citizen excluded because of race, religion, gender or economic standing.

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He says national unity must be built deliberately and patiently, from person to person and community to community.

People First Party President Joana Koroilavesau says Fiji’s differences should be seen as a source of strength.

She says the party will be guided by integrity, accountability, compassion and respect, with leadership earned through service and trust.

Koroilavesau says the party is ready to work towards honest leadership, practical solutions and a government that listens before it speaks.