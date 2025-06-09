New lifeline for HIV fight

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu at the opening Fiji's new Sexual and Reproductive Health and HIV Headquarters in Suva

Australia has committed $23.5 million to help Fiji fight its worsening HIV outbreak, providing a major boost to national response.

The funding was announced by Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong while opening Fiji’s new Sexual and Reproductive Health and HIV Headquarters in Suva today.

Wong states the support, provided under the Vuvale Partnership, will strengthen Fiji’s HIV Outbreak Response Plan and help stop the spread of the virus.

She said the funding would improve access to testing and treatment while strengthening the country’s health system.

Article continues after advertisement

Tackling HIV, she says is not only important for Fiji but for the wider Pacific, as stronger action now will help prevent more infections across the region.

She said HIV was more than a health issue because every case affects individuals, families and communities.

Wong also acknowledged the work of community organisations, faith leaders and cultural groups in reducing stigma and encouraging people to seek treatment.

She adds that the new headquarters shows Fiji’s commitment to the HIV response and reflects the strong partnership between Fiji and Australia.