Fijiana's physicality looming as key test for Springboks

[Photo: MINISTRY OF WOMEN, CHILDREN AND SOCIAL PROTECTION/ FACEBOOK]

South Africa Women co-coach Laurian Johannes-Haupt expects the Vodafone Fijiana XV to provide a stern challenge when the two sides meet in the opening Test in Suva this weekend.

Johannes-Haupt says the Springboks are relishing the opportunity to face a Fijian side renowned for its physicality and dynamic style of play.

“We love the physicality, we love how dynamic they are in their game plan and how they go about doing their things.”

The South African mentor believes the matchup will provide a valuable test for her squad, which includes a mix of experienced players and emerging talent.

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“It’s going to be a nice mix for us because we brought a nice mixed group here.”

Johannes-Haupt says the tour is also an opportunity to assess players as the Springboks continue building depth within their squad.

“We actually want to give people opportunities to express themselves and see what they can do and put their hands up for selection going forward.”

The first Test between the Springbok Women and Vodafone Fijiana XV will be played at HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday, with the second match scheduled for next week in Lautoka.