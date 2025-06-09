Parsons pleased with opening contest

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Pearls head coach Michelle Parsons says the opening match of the Fiji Invitational Tournament provided exactly the kind of contest selectors were looking for as players push for spots in the squad for the Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Tonga.

Following the tightly contested clash between Crest Fiji Pearls Blue and Crest Fiji Pearls Black, Parsons said the players showed strong commitment and intensity knowing national team selection was on the line.

She said the coaching staff had challenged the players to focus on skill execution, make good decisions under pressure and remain patient throughout the contest.

Parsons was also pleased with the defensive effort, particularly the players’ willingness to hunt for possession and disrupt opposition play.

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The Fiji Pearls coach says the standard of the match and the combinations displayed by both teams have made the selection process even more difficult.

Meanwhile, Parsons welcomed the inclusion of the New South Wales Fijians and Auckland Fijians teams in the tournament, saying it provides an important opportunity for selectors to assess overseas-based talent.

She says the tournament allows the coaching staff to see players they would not normally have the chance to watch regularly, while also identifying emerging talent within the wider Fijian netball community.

Parsons added that some of the players involved had previously attended national trials and are part of the National Talent Identification Squad, making the competition an important platform ahead of future international commitments.