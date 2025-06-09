Fuel prices drag inflation down

[Photo: FILE]

Lower fuel prices and cheaper airfares pushed consumer prices down in July.

Thus, the cost of food and healthcare continued to rise.

Figures from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics show the Consumer Price Index dropped by 1.1 per cent compared to June.

Transport costs recorded the biggest fall, dropping by 6.6 per cent due to lower fuel prices and airfares. Housing costs also fell by 1.4 per cent.

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However, food prices increased by 0.5 per cent, with higher costs for items such as bread, cereals, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables.

Healthcare costs also went up by 1.1 per cent, mainly due to increases in medicine prices.

The bureau said annual inflation for the 12 months to July was 0.2 per cent, while inflation compared to July last year was 5.7 per cent.