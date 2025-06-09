Fijiana gradually raising intensity ahead of Test

[Source: File]

New Vodafone Fijiana XV head coach Willie Walker says the squad is steadily building momentum as preparations continue for Saturday’s Test against the South African Springbok Women.

Walker, who recently arrived in Fiji, says excitement within the camp has been evident from the outset, with players eager to test themselves against one of the world’s leading women’s rugby nations.

“I think the excitement levels were pretty high knowing that the opportunity to play against South Africa is pretty huge for Fijiana rugby.”

The coach acknowledged that some players were still finding their rhythm after a break following the Super Rugby Women’s season but said preparations are progressing well.

Article continues after advertisement

“They were coming off the back of a little bit of a break post-Super W, and so they came into it a little bit slow yesterday in terms of their preparation.”

However, Walker is confident the intensity will continue to rise as the team builds towards the opening Test.

Fijiana will host the Springbok Women on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva before the two sides meet again the following week in Lautoka.