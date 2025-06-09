Davu hails bright future for Fiji netball

Yesterday's clash between NSW Fijians and Auckland Fijians. [insert: Vilimaina Davu]

Giving back to the sport that shaped her career remains a driving force for former Fiji Pearls and New Zealand representative Vilimaina Davu as she guides the Auckland Fijians at the Netball Fiji Invitational Tournament.

Davu, who is coaching the Auckland Fijians side, believes former players have a responsibility to help develop the next generation and contribute to the growth of netball.

“Giving back to netball is always part of our journey as former players. It’s about growing netball and looking at the future we have in Fiji.”

The Auckland Fijians’ mentor was speaking after her side recorded a hard-fought victory, a result she credited to teamwork and the leadership of captain Serena Daunakamakama.

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“It was a great game out there for our girls. For most of them, it’s the first time playing at this level. Our captain led from the get-go, and that was Serena Daunakamakama.”

Davu said the team’s success was built on players sticking to their roles and supporting each other throughout the contest.

“All we ask of them is to do their job, and the result will take care of itself. It’s teamwork. Great effort from the players on court and also the players on the sidelines.”

She also highlighted the bright future of the sport in Fiji, saying the emerging talent on display at the tournament is an encouraging sign for the game.

“Looking at the future we have in Fiji, there’s a great future ahead of Fiji netball.”

Day two of the Fiji Invitational tournament will start at 5.30pm this afternoon, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports and Viti+.