Zelenskiy dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to US

[Source: Reuters]

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, ​in a decree published.

Stefanishyna had been in her job for nearly a year.

Her departure had been expected for several weeks.

Her departure coincides ​with a shake-up in recent weeks of ​top officials, including the replacement of the prime ⁠minister and defence minister.

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A reshuffle of ​Ukraine’s diplomatic and ambassadorial appointments is also expected.

Stefanishyna, ​writing on Facebook, said the decision to leave her post was “my own decision, driven by personal circumstances … ” and said she ​had accomplished much during her time in ​the post.

“We boosted the supply of American weapons and maintained support right ⁠when the political climate in Washington was changing and not in our favour,” she wrote.

Ukraine’s Suspilne public broadcaster quoted Stefanishyna last week as telling reporters ​in Washington ​that Zelenskiy ⁠had not sought her resignation.

Stefanishyna said on Facebook that she would address ​other questions about her circumstances that have ​arisen ⁠in the media.

Ukrainian media outlets said she had informed the president of her intention to leave her ⁠post ​last month.

The reports referred ​to long-running investigations into alleged irregularities in her asset declaration.