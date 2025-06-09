New lead emerges in Wailoku boy death probe

A 29-year-old man previously taken into custody following the death of a 12-year-old boy in Wailoku, Tamavua has been released, with police confirming no charges have been laid at this stage.

Police have now confirmed that a 17-year-old is being questioned in relation to the investigation into the child’s death.

FBC News understands the teenager is assisting police with their inquiries as investigators continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

The 12-year-old boy was reported missing by his mother after he was last seen playing at a neighbour’s home on Wednesday evening.

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His body was discovered near his home on Friday during ongoing efforts to locate him.

Police say investigations remain ongoing, and further information will be released as the inquiry progresses.