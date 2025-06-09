Mooar looking to build on strong foundations

[Photo: FILE]

New Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Brad Mooar believes the club is already in a strong position and is determined to build on the foundations laid by former coaches Mick Byrne and Glen Jackson.

Mooar says the Drua’s existing strengths, particularly the quality of its players, provide an ideal platform for future success.

“I always start from a position of strength, and this privilege of the role that I’m now in comes off the back of Mick Byrne and Glen Jackson doing some excellent work with the Drua already.”

The New Zealander described the Drua squad as one of the most naturally gifted groups in Super Rugby Pacific and says his role will be to help maximise that talent.

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“We have wonderful athletes, strong, fast, skilful, powerful athletes. What we need to do is make sure we bring them together and give them real clarity of role and clarity of what we’re about as a team.”

While maintaining Fiji’s trademark attacking flair, Mooar says strengthening the team’s set piece and defence will be key priorities.

“Ensuring that we have a really strong set piece and an aggressive, strong defence that is built on defending our people, defending our village, will be key roles for us to get right going forward.”

He believes those areas will complement the natural attacking ability already within the squad as the Drua looks to become a consistent Super Rugby Pacific contender.