Nasinu security plan takes shape

[Photo: Source: Fiji Police Force FB page]

The Fiji Police Force and Nasinu Town Council are strengthening their partnership to improve safety and security in Nasinu communities.

The move was discussed during a meeting between Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu and Nasinu Town Council Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman Felix Magnus.

Magnus says most of the council’s development projects focus on improving the well-being of Nasinu residents, with security playing a key role in creating safer communities.

Under the existing Memorandum of Understanding, both organisations will work on sharing resources, building capabilities and increasing collaboration.

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Commissioner Tudravu says the Fiji Police Force remains committed to supporting initiatives that empower communities, especially young people.

He says addressing community safety requires cooperation between the public and private sectors, rather than agencies working separately.