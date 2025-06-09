DPP to review Maharaj bail application

[Photo: FILE]

The Suva Magistrates Court has given time to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to review the bail variation application made by Zoe Maharaj.

Maharaj filed for a bail variation based on medical grounds to seek a medical procedure to remove a mass that is in her abdomen.

The court issued a remand warrant to Maharaj for another 14 days.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Ledua Gudru, failed to present himself in court this morning and has been issued a bench warrant.

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It is alleged that the two were found in possession of methamphetamine and an explosive device.

The matter has been adjourned to the 20th of August.