Female bomber kills at least three, injures 21 near Moscow restaurant, authorities say

[Source: Reuters]

A homemade bomb carried by a woman killed at least three people and injured 21 near an upscale restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday evening, authorities said, amid unconfirmed speculation on social media ​that the attack may have been linked to the war in Ukraine.

The explosion occurred just before 8 p.m. close ​to an Italian restaurant located in one of Moscow’s seven Stalin-era skyscrapers at Kudrinskaya Square, the police ⁠said.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK) said an unidentified woman carrying an improvised explosive device had tried to get into the restaurant ​but had been stopped by a security guard.

NAK said the woman, the guard and a customer at the Balzi Rossi ​Italian restaurant had been killed instantly in the blast that followed.

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REN TV cited a source on Sunday as saying that two people who had been taken to hospital had later died of their wounds, bringing the death toll to five, though there was no official confirmation.

REN ​TV said six people remained in a serious condition.