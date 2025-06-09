Trump says Iran faces 'decapitation' if it doesn't strike deal

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump ​on Monday said Iran faced “decapitation” if it did not agree a pact to end the conflict between the two ​nations, saying Tehran had one ​last chance to strike a deal.

“I ⁠think we’re going to maybe get ​something, but I want to give ​them every last chance before decapitation,” he said, reiterating a threat to launch a major ​attack on Iran.

Earlier on Monday, after ​Iran said there were no talks under way, Trump slammed ⁠what he called Iran’s “unbelievably duplicitous” leadership.

Trump, asked about the status of the negotiations, told reporters “they are going on ​right now,” ​adding ⁠that the two sides were speaking at the request of ​Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United ​Arab ⁠Emirates and Qatar among others.

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“This is a last chance for them to ⁠sign ​a good document,” he ​said, referring to Iran.