Youth shines for Auckland Fijians

Auckland Fijians captain and Southern Steel star Serina Daunakamakama believes the future of Fiji netball is bright after her youthful side pushed Fiji Blue to the limit at the Netball Fiji Invitational Tournament.

Despite falling just short in a 45-43 thriller, Daunakamakama was full of praise for her team, which featured several young players experiencing high-level netball for the first time.

“I’m just really proud of the girls. We’re a young bunch and a lot of these girls don’t play a lot of 60-minute netball, so to put out a performance like that against an experienced and mature side couldn’t be any better.”

Daunakamakama is also hopeful the tournament becomes a regular fixture on the Fiji netball calendar, saying it provides valuable opportunities for overseas-based players to reconnect with their roots while contributing to the growth of the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m really hoping so. I think it’s really good for Fiji netball to look internationally. I’m having a lot of fun out there. It’s the offseason for me, so I use times like this just to have some fun, play some good netball and connect back to the roots.”

With the tournament also serving as a selection pathway for next month’s Oceania Championships, Daunakamakama says players have embraced the opportunity to impress selectors.

“I think it’s really important that they put their best foot forward for selection. It’s going to be really hard to select the team because there’s a lot of great talent and a lot of great things happening out there.”

The Invitational Tournament continues to showcase emerging local and overseas-based talent as Netball Fiji builds towards its upcoming international commitments.

Day three will kick-off at 5.30pm this afternoon, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports and viti+ for overseas viewers.