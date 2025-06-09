Fiji boosts peacekeeping ties with Indonesia

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji has strengthened its defence partnership with Indonesia by taking part in the multinational Exercise Garuda Canti Dharma III 2026 peacekeeping exercise in Bogor.

14 RFMF personnel were part of the exercise, jointly organised by the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the United States Indo-Pacific Command, which brought together more than 700 personnel from 22 countries to improve leadership, interoperability and operational readiness for future United Nations peacekeeping missions through planning and field training.

Fiji’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Ratu Isoa Delamisi Tikoca, attended the Senior Military Leaders Discussion Forum and the closing ceremony, highlighting the growing defence cooperation between Fiji and Indonesia.

The Fiji Embassy in Jakarta says the exercise reinforces both countries’ commitment to international peacekeeping, while strengthening cooperation in military training, professional exchanges and peacekeeping capacity-building.

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The Embassy also congratulated the 14 RFMF personnel for representing Fiji with distinction and thanked the Indonesian Government and military for their continued partnership and hospitality.