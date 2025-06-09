Iron rod assault lands man in jail

[Photo: FILE]

A Raiwaqa man has been sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment for attacking another man with an iron rod during a street brawl.

Acting Puisne Judge Waleen George handed down the sentence to Inosi Tamatasasa after he was found guilty of act intended to cause grievous harm under the Crimes Act 2009.

The court heard the incident happened on June 19th, 2022, at MacFarlane Road, Raiwaqa, during a confrontation between youths from Raiwai and Mead Road.

The court was told the victim fell into a drain while walking down from Block 6. Tamatasasa then approached him and struck him on the head with an iron rod, causing injuries to his right scalp.

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Judge George described the offence as serious and stated that a weapon was used against a person who was lying helpless in the drain.

The court set a starting point of two years and six months imprisonment, adding 10 months due to the aggravating factor that the victim was not a threat and had not provoked the attack.

However, six months were deducted after the court considered Tamatasasa’s status as a first offender.

After also deducting four months spent in custody, his final sentence was reduced to two years and six months imprisonment, effective immediately.

Judge George said while the court had empathy for Tamatasasa’s children, who may face financial challenges while he is incarcerated, the seriousness of his actions required a custodial sentence.