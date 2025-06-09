Culture-first approach key for Mooar

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Creating an environment where players and staff want to remain part of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is the top priority for incoming head coach Brad Mooar as he begins planning for the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Rather than setting results-based targets, Mooar says his biggest key performance indicator is building a positive culture that inspires growth, enjoyment and long-term commitment across the organisation.

“My biggest KPI for 2027 is that we have a group of people, everyone that has been part of the Drua by the end of the season wants to stay.”

The former Crusaders and All Blacks assistant believes success on the field will follow if the club gets its culture right.

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“That they’ve had an experience that inspires them, excites them, that has improved them, challenged them and has been absolutely enjoyable in the good times and in the challenging times.”

Mooar says fostering mutual respect, care and development will be central to his coaching philosophy.

“We’ve cared for each other, we’ve respected each other and we’ve helped each other to be able to get better.”

The New Zealander is confident that creating an environment people want to be part of will ultimately translate into performances and results.