Fijians will shape People First party manifesto: Seruiratu

[Photo: FILE]

The newly launched People First Party says it will develop its manifesto through nationwide consultations, with party leader Inia Seruiratu saying the views and priorities of ordinary Fijians will shape its policies.

Seruiratu says People First does not have a manifesto at this stage and it wants to first engage with communities and understand the challenges facing people across the country.

He says the party believes the voices of Fijians must guide decisions about the country’s future.

“We are well aware of issues confronting us as a nation and some of your concerns and challenges. We do not have a party manifesto at the moment because we first need to consult and hear you. We are people first. Your choices and proposals are important in the formulation of our party manifesto.”

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Seruiratu says the consultation process will begin immediately, providing an opportunity for people to share their concerns, ideas and expectations from the new political movement.

He stresses that the party’s approach will be centered on listening to people and ensuring its policies reflect the needs of communities before making commitments through its manifesto.

During the launch, the Party also announced 15 provisional candidates.

Current members of parliament Virendra Lal, Hem Chand, Semi Koroilavesau, Vijay Nath, Alvick Maharaj, Jone Usamate, Rinesh Sharma, Parveen Bala, and Joseph Nand have also been named to the board of governors.