Rokotunidau remains under bench warrant

[Photo: File]

The Suva High Court has given Saimoni Rokotunidau a week to turn himself in after failing to appear in court this morning.

Rokotunidau’s defense counsel Jerry Dinati was present on his behalf.

Rokotunidau is facing multiple charges linked to an incident at a police roadblock in Laqere, Nasinu.

The State told the court that police were aware of his locations, however they were yet to apprehend him.

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Rokotunidau is charged with serious assault, going equipped, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and refusing to provide fingerprints and photographs.

The matter has been adjourned to Tuesday 11th August.