Rewa focused on finishing ahead of OFC campaign

[Photo: FILE]

Improving its finishing in front of goal remains a key focus for Stratum Rewa FC as the side prepares for the OFC Men’s Champions League.

Head coach Tevita Waranaivalu says the Delta Tigers have been consistent in their performances throughout the season, but converting chances into goals remains an area that requires improvement.

“We all know that we can play football. Rewa has been consistent throughout the year, and our finishing has been lacking throughout, especially at the Fiji FACT and league games.”

Waranaivalu says the coaching staff has placed extra emphasis on sharpening the team’s attack in the lead-up to the regional tournament.

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“We’re working on finishing. We’re working more on finishing our chances because at the end of the day, whoever scores wins the match.”

The Delta Tigers will be aiming to carry improved accuracy in front of goal into the OFC Men’s Champions League as they look to make a strong impact on the regional stage.

Rewa FC will take on Galaxy in their first match at Churchill Park in Lautoka next Saturday.