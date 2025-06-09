RKS focusing on their game

[Photo: 2541 I-LALAKAI KEI LODONI/ FACEBOOK]

Defending Vodafone Deans Under 18 champion, Ratu Kadavulevu School, built on their win last year and are continuing to forge a strong team.

Despite their losses in the Eastern Zone, RKS turned up the heat in their elimination win over Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

RKS U18 assistant coach, Jone Ketedromo, says the new competition format has made the Deans interesting and no team should be taken lightly.

“All teams that are coming up are fully prepared, and now we are jumping to the quarterfinals. I know that teams will be fully prepared; we are not underestimating any team, we need to go back and prep ourselves.”

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The champs defeated RSMS 43-14 in their elimination match at St Vincent College ground in Natovi on the weekend.

Ketedromo also says it doesn’t matter who they face in the national quarterfinals because it’s not going to change their approach and how they prepare this week.

The Deans quarterfinals are going to be played at three venues for the first time this weekend.

Suva, Tavua and Savusavu will host the national quarterfinals on Saturday.