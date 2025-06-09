Development the priority for Ba Pro

[Photo: FIJI RUGBY/ FACEBOOK]

Player development remains the main focus for Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute as it prepares for Saturday’s Vodafone Deans Under-18 quarter-final against Suva Grammar School.

Head of School Isei Naqia says while a victory would be welcomed, the school’s broader objective is to provide opportunities for students to grow both on and off the rugby field.

“We are taking it day by day, learning and providing opportunities for our students.”

Naqia says the school is focused on the long-term benefits of participation in the competition rather than purely chasing results.

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“We are looking at the broader picture in terms of development. That is what we are focusing on.”

The educator believes the national stage gives players an important platform to showcase their talent and potential.

“A win is a bonus, but our main focus is the career, the potential and the abilities they can showcase. That’s the only place where they can develop.”

Ba Pro will face Southern Zone champions Suva Grammar School on Saturday, with a place in the national semi-finals up for grabs.

The match will air live on viti+ for overseas viewers and on vodaplay for local viewers.