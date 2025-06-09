Government strengthens violence response

A new nationwide service delivery protocol is expected to strengthen Fiji’s response to domestic violence and child protection by improving coordination between government agencies and support organisations.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says the National Action Plan on the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children is already being implemented across various sectors, while institutional capacity-building is underway in ministries.

Kiran says the protocol brings together 14 government ministries, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, the health sector and civil society organisations to ensure violence cases are handled through a coordinated response.

“Delivery protocol that has been developed, and the crisis center has been part of it as well. So civil society, health, and all the ministries have been working together to try and strengthen response to violence cases, and that is women, children, older persons, online violence that has all been included in this space.”

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Kiran says the initiative forms part of the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against Women and Children, to improve services and reduce violence through stronger collaboration and greater public awareness.

While welcoming the initiative, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says Fiji already has strong laws and policies, but effective implementation remains the biggest challenge.

“So there needs to be all that awareness. I believe that everyone should go through, even our parliamentarians, our ministers, from government level to everybody else, communities and so on. We do a lot of work in the communities. So if their understanding is there, then we can support women a lot more.”

Ali says greater awareness, training and commitment at every level from government to communities will be critical to ensuring survivors receive the protection and support they need.