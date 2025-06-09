New Zealand unemployment climbs to decade-high of 5.6% in Q2

[Source: Reuters]

New Zealand’s jobless rate climbed to a decade-high in the June quarter as a sharp ​rise in the number of people looking for work outweighed gains in employment, a blow for the centre-right government months ahead ‌of a general election.

Data from Statistics New Zealand out on Wednesday showed the unemployment rate rose to 5.6%, from an upwardly revised 5.4% the previous quarter, a sign of slack that could limit how high interest rates might rise this year.

That figure was the highest since late 2015 and topped market forecasts of 5.4%.

Finance Minister Nicola ​Willis said April, May and June were “difficult months for many employers”.

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“For the New Zealanders who’ve been out there looking for work ​in that environment, we know it’s been hard going,” she said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, a former airline executive, ⁠was elected in 2023 in part on his economic credentials, but has seen his popularity fall amid a weakening economy and higher unemployment.

Most ​voter surveys show Luxon’s National Party trailing the centre-left Labour Party, though the complexities of the country’s electoral system make November’s poll too close ​to call.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has flagged more rate hikes will be needed to remove stimulus from the economy and restrain inflation, so markets remain set for a hike in September.

Yet the scale of spare capacity in the labour force means wages are not a homegrown threat to ​inflation, arguing against an aggressive rate cycle.

“All told, the June labour force survey should reinforce the RBNZ’s gradual approach to withdrawing policy accommodation,” ​said Abhijit Surya, a senior APAC economist at Capital Economics.

“Accordingly, we’re sticking to our view that it will wait until October before hiking rates again, even ‌though markets ⁠are expecting a 25bp hike as soon as September.”

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its official cash rate a quarter point to 2.5% in July as it sought to quell inflationary pressures in part driven by higher global oil prices.